Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company provides life insurance and annuity products. Its principal product consists of fixed indexed annuities and fixed indexed universal life insurance. The company provides its products through a network of independent agents. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) opened at 28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Fidelity & Guaranty Life has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Fidelity & Guaranty Life had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm earned $340 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity & Guaranty Life will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 107,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity & Guaranty Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,337,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) is a holding company focused on obtaining controlling equity stakes in companies that operate across various industries. FGL’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms and in selected institutional markets.

