FibroGen (FGEN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News headlines about FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FibroGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 28.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 45.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. The business earned $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post ($2.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 37,798 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $886,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,278,868 shares in the company, valued at $76,922,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,814 shares of company stock worth $8,485,412. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

