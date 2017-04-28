Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,156,529 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm earned $27.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCAU. Vetr cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-fcau-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.