FedEx (FDX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FedEx earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the shipping service provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 333,161 shares. FedEx has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $201.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The company earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post $11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank AG set a $209.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Vetr lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.64.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 12,899 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $2,500,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,712.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Cunningham, Jr. sold 11,499 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $2,275,537.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,341.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,598 shares of company stock worth $11,829,915 in the last ninety days. 8.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

