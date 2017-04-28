Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives $155.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,646,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,379,000 after buying an additional 241,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,260,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,055,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,852,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 922,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,964,000 after buying an additional 147,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 1.70% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.89. 670,675 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $126.02 and a 52 week high of $171.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.74 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

