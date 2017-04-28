FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Insider Sells $1,013,832.51 in Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) insider Les J. Lieberman sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $1,013,832.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,456.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) traded down 2.28% on Friday, hitting $47.25. 222,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. FCB Financial Holdings had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company earned $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings by 2,654.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the third quarter worth $250,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FCB Financial Holdings

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

