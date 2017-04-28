FCB Financial Holdings (FCB) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) has been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FCB Financial Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FCB Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) opened at 48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.38. FCB Financial Holdings has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.63%. FCB Financial Holdings’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FCB Financial Holdings will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent Tese sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $755,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,238,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Novelly sold 47,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $2,275,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,302 shares of company stock worth $28,602,309. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FCB Financial Holdings

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

