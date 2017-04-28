Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Issued By FBR & Co

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Viacom in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. FBR & Co currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Viacom’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.99.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened at 43.31 on Wednesday. Viacom has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Viacom had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Viacom by 47.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,658,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,475,000 after buying an additional 7,928,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $150,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viacom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,821,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viacom during the third quarter worth approximately $105,338,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viacom by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 1,222,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

