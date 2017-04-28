UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UnitedHealth Group earned a news impact score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the healthcare conglomerate an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 174.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $128.53 and a one year high of $176.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $1,616,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,618,160.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $852,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,148 shares of company stock worth $9,237,049 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

