Ally Financial (ALLY) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 42 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) opened at 20.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $24.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

