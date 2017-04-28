Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Accuride (ACW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Accuride (NYSE:ACW) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accuride earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Accuride (NYSE:ACW) remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Accuride has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

About Accuride

Accuride Corporation is a United States-based manufacturer and supplier of wheels, wheel-end components and other products to the North American commercial vehicle industry. The Company’s products include steel and aluminum commercial vehicle wheels and assemblies, truck body and chassis parts, and gray, ductile and austempered ductile iron castings.

