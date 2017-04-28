Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Stock Price

Media stories about Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Progenics Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNX shares. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded up 2.66% on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 916,929 shares. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm earned $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 602,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $5,821,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

