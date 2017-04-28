Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Navigant Consulting (NCI) Share Price

News articles about Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navigant Consulting earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) traded down 0.66% on Friday, reaching $23.97. 203,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.06. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, CEO Julie Howard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $234,377.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee A. Spirer sold 46,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,065,137.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,272 shares of company stock worth $1,299,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

