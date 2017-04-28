Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.38

Media stories about Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 402,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.12. Hawaiian Holdings has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $60.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company earned $614.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.70 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,761,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $120,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,639.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,705. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

