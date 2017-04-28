Boise Cascade (BCC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boise Cascade earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) opened at 30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm earned $919.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.67 million. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is an integrated wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations throughout the United States and one manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Wood Products, Building Materials Distribution, and Corporate and Other.

