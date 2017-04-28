Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Affect JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Share Price

Media headlines about JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have trended positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JAKKS Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) traded up 1.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 348,075 shares. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JAKKS Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/favorable-press-coverage-likely-to-affect-jakks-pacific-jakk-share-price.html.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.