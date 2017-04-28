Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Share Price

Media headlines about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ameris Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 6 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 31,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

