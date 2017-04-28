Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Oil & Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) opened at 2.30 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $141.11 million.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

