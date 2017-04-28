Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) Share Price

Media stories about Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) have trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spectra Energy Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) remained flat at $40.68 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Spectra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Spectra Energy Corp. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectra Energy Corp. will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectra Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Spectra Energy Corp. (SE) Share Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/favorable-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-effect-spectra-energy-corp-se-share-price-updated.html.

Spectra Energy Corp. Company Profile

Spectra Energy Corp is a natural gas infrastructure company. The Company owns and operates natural gas-related energy assets and a crude oil pipeline system connecting Canadian and the United States producers to refineries. It conducts its business in four segments: Spectra Energy Partners, Distribution, Western Canada Transmission & Processing and Field Services.

