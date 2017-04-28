Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Welltower (HCN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Welltower (NYSE:HCN) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Welltower earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Welltower (NYSE:HCN) opened at 72.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.98%.

HCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

In other news, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $453,317.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $174,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

