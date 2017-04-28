Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Impact NxStage Medical (NXTM) Stock Price

Headlines about NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) have trended positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NxStage Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $29.89. 376,135 shares of the company were exchanged. NxStage Medical has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company’s market cap is $1.95 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm earned $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, insider Robert S. Brown sold 37,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $996,417.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Towse sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $117,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,225. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

