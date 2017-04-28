Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Stock Price

Media coverage about BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) opened at 15.67 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

