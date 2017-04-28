Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price

Media stories about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 947,746 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $114.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.14. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post $10.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Barbara Koster sold 33,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $3,808,572.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Paz bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,365.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

