Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Ormat Technologies (ORA) Share Price

Media coverage about Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) has been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ormat Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 59 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) traded down 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,732 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $56.00 target price on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-ormat-technologies-ora-share-price.html.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.