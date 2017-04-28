Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect The Providence Service (PRSC) Share Price

News stories about The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Providence Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) traded up 0.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 56,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business earned $386 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Avondale Partners cut shares of The Providence Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-the-providence-service-prsc-share-price.html.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation (Providence) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities. The Company’s segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Matrix Investment.

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.