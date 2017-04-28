Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Old Republic International (ORI) Stock Price

Media stories about Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,087 shares. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

