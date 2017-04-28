Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded down 0.48% on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,888 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company earned $391.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

DO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

