Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact AeroVironment (AVAV) Share Price

Headlines about AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AeroVironment earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) opened at 29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company’s market cap is $673.99 million.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.25. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 87,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,994.81. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 11,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $325,484.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at $855,281.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,839 shares of company stock worth $3,114,155 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

