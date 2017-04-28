Orbital ATK (ATK) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Orbital ATK (NYSE:ATK) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbital ATK earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

