Zagg (ZAGG) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been trending positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zagg earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zagg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Zagg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) opened at 7.05 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $199.59 million. Zagg has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Zagg had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zagg will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

