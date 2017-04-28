News articles about Aoxin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aoxin Tianli Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Aoxin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) traded up 4.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,122 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Aoxin Tianli Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-aoxin-tianli-group-abac-stock-price.html.

Aoxin Tianli Group Company Profile

Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in hog farming. The Company conducts its hog breeding operations through Wuhan Fengze Agricultural Science and Technology Development Co, Ltd. (Fengze), a subsidiary of Wuhan Aoxin Tianli Enterprise Investment Management Co, Ltd., its wholly foreign owned enterprise, or WFOE, and its subsidiaries, Hubei Tianzhili Breeder Hog Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.