Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Stock Price

Headlines about Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Research Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) traded down 1.429% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.175. 52,921 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $261.16 million. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Acacia Research Corp had a negative net margin of 94.19% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acacia Research Corp will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Research Corp news, Director Frank E. Walsh III bought 44,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,853.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,793.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III bought 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,041.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,094.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research Corp

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

