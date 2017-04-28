Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Affect Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price

Media stories about Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 76 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) traded down 2.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 13,813,470 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $4.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.59 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

