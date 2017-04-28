Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. provides sand and sand-based products used by oil and gas exploration and production companies to enhance the productivity of their wells. Its operating segment consists of Proppant Solutions and Industrial and Recreational Products. Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations. I&R segment provides raw, coated and custom blended sands to the foundry, building products, glass, turf and landscape and filtration industries. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., formerly known as FMSA Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) opened at 5.14 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Fairmount Santrol Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings (NYSE:FMSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol Holdings will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMSA. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 54.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 592,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings by 454.4% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 823,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 674,613 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

