Fair Isaac (FICO) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.29

News headlines about Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fair Isaac earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 250,802 shares. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post $4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $788,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,361.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $917,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,696.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,437 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

