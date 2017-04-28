Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.60 million.
Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.51% on Friday, reaching $135.48. 250,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $137.57.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company earned $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post $4.97 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $91,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $605,273.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,710,794.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,437 shares of company stock worth $14,263,367. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.
