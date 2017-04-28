Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.60 million.

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.51% on Friday, reaching $135.48. 250,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $137.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company earned $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post $4.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $91,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $605,273.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,710,794.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,437 shares of company stock worth $14,263,367. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/fair-isaac-co-fico-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.