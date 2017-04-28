Michael Todd Schroepfer Sells 37,945 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 37,945 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $5,304,331.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,380 shares in the company, valued at $94,551,160.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 147.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $147.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $210,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $282,000. Laurel Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 42,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 111.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

