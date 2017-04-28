Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm earned $291 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) traded down 2.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 15,467,790 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.81%.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $246,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,675.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,411,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,853,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,438,000 after buying an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 96,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 556,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,823,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Extended Stay America, Inc is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada.

