Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Expeditors International of Washington earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 1,523,595 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,528.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene K. Alger sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $210,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,698. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

