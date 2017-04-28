Expedia’s (EXPE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.22.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 1.82% on Friday, reaching $133.72. 4,428,810 shares of the company traded hands. Expedia has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Expedia had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Expedia’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $12,746,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $562,952,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,515,511 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,890,000 after buying an additional 378,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,699 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,298,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 482,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia during the third quarter valued at $123,579,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

