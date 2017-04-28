Expedia Inc (EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Expedia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,810 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20. Expedia has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Expedia’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of Expedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Expedia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,905 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its stake in Expedia by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 5,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Expedia by 0.5% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Expedia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expedia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,923 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

