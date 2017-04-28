ExOne (XONE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExOne earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a report on Monday, March 20th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) opened at 10.11 on Friday. ExOne has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company’s market capitalization is $163.19 million.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExOne will post ($0.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

