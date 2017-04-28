ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) CEO Sells $712,525.05 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 14,835 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $712,525.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,645 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $270,395.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Rohit Kapoor sold 48,000 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $2,254,080.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Rohit Kapoor sold 2,000 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $93,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 10,876 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $501,383.60.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 13,400 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $617,338.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,967 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $734,482.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 9,757 shares of ExlService Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $449,212.28.

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 189,728 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.62. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in ExlService Holdings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 221,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

