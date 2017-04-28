Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.22.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Exchange Income from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) opened at 35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

