EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Cowen and Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.
Shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 5,082,455 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business earned $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 225.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $36,630.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $117,945.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,772,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,987 shares of company stock worth $1,028,453 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 141.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,900,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 2,287,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,200,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,096,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,375,000 after buying an additional 1,141,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,891,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,554,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,211,000 after buying an additional 582,802 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EXACT Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
