Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) Drops By 7.2%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,331 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 12,205 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,563 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) traded down 0.99% on Friday, hitting $5.00. 9,523 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.09. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolving Systems will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) Drops By 7.2%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/evolving-systems-inc-evol-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.