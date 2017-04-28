Evolving Systems (EVOL) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

Media stories about Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evolving Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) traded down 0.99% on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523 shares. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business earned $6.12 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolving Systems will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators.

