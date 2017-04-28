Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price objective on Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 94,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm earned $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corp will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/evolution-petroleum-corp-epm-receives-10-00-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp by 559.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp during the third quarter worth $151,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.