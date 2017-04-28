Evogene (EVGN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Evogene (NYSE:EVGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evogene earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Evogene (NYSE:EVGN) opened at 5.06 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $128.93 million. Evogene has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Evogene (NYSE:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. (Evogene) is a biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The Company is engaged in developing seed traits for improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, seed traits for biotic stress resistance, herbicides and bio-stimulants. The Company operates a seed business under its subsidiary Evofuel Ltd.

