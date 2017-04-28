Insider Selling: Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Director Sells 580,000 Shares of Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Cintawati W. Putra sold 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $10,938,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at 23.41 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $637.57 million. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $3,732,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

